Chae Won Bin Shares Insights About Her “Sold Out On You” Character
Chae Won Bin has shared her thoughts on her upcoming drama “Sold Out on You”!
“Sold Out on You” is a romantic comedy about the unexpected love story between Matthew Lee (Ahn Hyo Seop), a perfectionist farmer juggling multiple jobs, and Dam Ye Jin (Chae Won Bin), a top home shopping show host who suffers from severe insomnia.
Chae Won Bin plays top home shopping host Dam Ye Jin, who has reached cumulative sales of 1 trillion won (approximately $662,296,000). She is a home shopping star who continues to sell out products with her dazzling speech and charming personality, no matter the broadcast time or format. At the same time, she is a workaholic, so dedicated to her job that she suffers from severe insomnia.
Through this project, Chae Won Bin takes on her first romantic comedy. She said, “I’m nervous about trying a new genre, but I’m also excited to see what I’ll learn and experience. I really prepared diligently.”
She added, “Dam Ye Jin is a lovable and heartfelt character. When I’m around her, I want to say, ‘You’re doing well. I’m proud of you,’ but at the same time, I also want to scold her. That mix of feelings makes her seem like myself and like a close friend, which makes me feel even closer to her.”
Chae Won Bin also visited an actual broadcast set to accurately portray the professional role of a home shopping host. She said, “They don’t just memorize a script, they write it themselves and run the live broadcast based on their own impressions. Watching them respond to questions in the comments made me realize it’s a job where you have to handle a lot in a limited time. I focused on the details so I could show this naturally on screen.”
Finally, Chae Won Bin said, “‘Sold Out on You’ is a show that will give viewers a brief, comfortable pause in our busy modern lives. I filmed it hoping to share the same comfort I felt while preparing for the project. Please look forward to a funny, cute, and heartwarming drama.”
“Sold Out on You” will premiere on April 22 at 9 p.m. KST.
While waiting, watch Chae Won Bin in “Who Is She!” on Viki:
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