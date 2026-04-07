Kim So Yeon In Talks To Star In New Drama

Kim So Yeon may star in a new drama!

On April 7, a media outlet reported that Kim So Yeon will star in JTBC’s new drama “Rediscovery of Love” (literal translation).

In response to the report, Kim So Yeon’s agency J,WIDE COMPANY stated that she is “positively reviewing the offer.”

The project was originally planned under the title “Rediscovery of Divorce,” but it was recently changed to “Rediscovery of Love” and is reportedly aiming for a September premiere. A JTBC representative said, “We are currently discussing the broadcast schedule.”

Kim So Yeon has shown her acting skills in dramas such as “Prosecutor Princess,” “Falling for Innocence,” and “I Need Romance 3.” She transformed her image through the “The Penthouse” series and received praise for her performance in JTBC’s “A Virtuous Business” in 2024. If she accepts the role, her next project will mark a reunion with JTBC after about two years.

Stay tuned for more updates!

In the meantime, watch Kim So Yeon in “The Penthouse 3” below!

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