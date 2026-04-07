3 Key Points To Anticipate In IU And Byeon Woo Seok’s Upcoming Drama “Perfect Crown”

Get ready for the premiere of “Perfect Crown”!

Set in an alternate universe where modern-day Korea is a constitutional monarchy, “Perfect Crown” tells the love story of Seong Hui Ju (IU), a chaebol heiress who has everything but is only a commoner in status, and Grand Prince Ian (Byeon Woo Seok), a prince who has nothing despite being the son of the king.

Below are three key points to raise anticipation for the upcoming drama!

1. A star-studded cast sparks on-screen chemistry

“Perfect Crown” is generating buzz with the pairing of IU and Byeon Woo Seok. Adding to the excitement, Noh Sang Hyun as Min Jeong Woo, Gong Seung Yeon as Yoon Irang, Yoo Su Bin as Choi Hyun, and Lee Yeon as Do Hye Jung all come together to deliver powerful on-screen synergy.

2. The love story of a chaebol and a prince

“Perfect Crown” takes place in a 21st-century constitutional monarchy where the royal family still exists. In the story, Seong Hui Ju, CEO of Castle Beauty, has everything but faces the limitation of being born a commoner. Prince Ian, meanwhile, has noble status but must live quietly because fate has denied him the throne.

Facing these personal walls, the two agree to a contract marriage to try to change their destinies. The question remains: can Seong Hui Ju and Prince Ian get what they want through this arrangement, and how will their romance develop as they pursue their goals together?

3. Intriguing relationships that deepen the story

The romance between Seong Hui Ju and Prince Ian isn’t the only focus. Viewers are also drawn to the many relationships that bring depth to the drama. Prime Minister Min Jeong Woo, once the closest friend of Seong Hui Ju and Prince Ian, begins to feel conflicted after the contract marriage. Meanwhile, Queen Dowager Yoon Irang, who must protect her young son and the royal family, clashes with Prince Ian.

Seong Hui Ju and her chief secretary Do Hye Jung, working together to reach greater goals, along with the loyal bond between Prince Ian and his aide Choi Hyun, promise to appeal to a wide range of viewers.

“Perfect Crown” will premiere on April 10 at 9:40 p.m. KST. Stay tuned!

In the meantime, watch Byeon Woo Seok in “Lovely Runner”:

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Or watch IU in “Hotel Del Luna” on Viki:

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