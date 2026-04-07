Yoon Jong Shin, Lee Sang Min, Kim Eana, Tsuki, And Roy Kim Begin Their Detective Work In Poster For “Heart Signal 5”

“Heart Signal 5” has released a poster featuring its celebrity prediction panel!

“Heart Signal” is a hit dating show in which singles look for love while living together in the same house. Meanwhile, a celebrity panel attempts to deduce whom each contestant is interested in and which singles will wind up forming couples. This season’s “celebrity prediction panel” will include original members Yoon Jong Shin, Lee Sang Min, and Kim Eana, who will be joined by new members Roy Kim and Billlie’s Tsuki.

The newly released poster features the five members of the celebrity prediction panel. In the image, each panelist showcases their unique personality along with their passion for analyzing the show’s love lines. Yoon Jong Shin exudes the aura of a deduction master, holding a notebook with a relaxed smile. Kim Eana is captured staring straight ahead with a cool yet confident expression while holding a chart. Lee Sang Min is seen focusing intently as he adjusts his horn-rimmed glasses.

Roy Kim, who is taking on the role of a panelist for a dating show for the first time, displays his enthusiasm with a sharp gaze and a well-tailored suit. Tsuki adds energy with her signature bright expression. Attention is focused on how the celebrity prediction panel will analyze the housemates’ love lines, which are expected to be even more honest and bold this season.

“Heart Signal 5” will premiere on April 14 at 10 p.m. KST.

While you wait, binge-watch “Heart Signal 4” with subtitles on Viki:

Watch Now

Source (1)