Cha Hak Yeon, Kim Jae Hyun, And More Showcase Distinct Charms As Kim Hyang Gi’s Teachers In “Absolute Value Of Romance”

Coupang Play’s upcoming drama “Absolute Value of Romance” has shared brand new stills!

“Absolute Value of Romance” tells the story of high school student Yeo Eui Ju (Kim Hyang Gi), who secretly writes a BL novel featuring her handsome teachers as the main characters. However, when she winds up running into these teachers in real life at unexpected moments, her once-peaceful school life takes a turbulent turn.

The newly released stills depict Yeo Eui Ju and her four handsome teachers—Woo Su (Cha Hak Yeon), Da Ju (Kim Jae Hyun), Gi Jeon (Sohn Jeong Hyuck), and Dong Ju (Kim Dong Gyu). The photos clearly capture each character’s distinct traits. Kim Hyang Gi perfectly embodies high school student Yeo Eui Ju with her lovable charm, short choppy-bangs hairstyle, and bright, sparkling eyes.

Math teacher Woo Su is seen sitting by a window with white curtains fluttering in the breeze.

Japanese language teacher Da Ju sits casually on top of a desk, capturing attention with his free-spirited aura and vibrant, lively energy.

Sohn Jeong Hyuck, who plays PE teacher Jung Gi Jeon, looks dependable with his deep gaze and firm yet refreshing aura.

Kind-hearted Korean language teacher Yoon Dong Ju is seen leaning against a desk, with a gentle gaze and a warm smile.

“Absolute Value of Romance” will premiere on April 17 at 8 p.m. KST via Coupang Play.

In the meantime, watch Kim Hyang Gi in “Moment of Eighteen” on Viki:

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And watch Cha Hak Yeon in “Familiar Wife” below!

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