Go Youn Jung Sees Koo Kyo Hwan As Her Refuge In New Poster For “We Are All Trying Here”

“We Are All Trying Here” has unveiled a new poster!

“We Are All Trying Here” tells the story of Hwang Dong Man (Koo Kyo Hwan), who, surrounded by successful friends, believes he is the only one whose life isn’t working out. Consumed by anguish, envy, and jealousy, he sets out on a journey in search of peace.

The newly released poster captures the perspective of Byun Eun Ah (Go Youn Jung), a planning PD at Choi Film. Known in the industry as the “Axe PD” for her sharp script critiques, she is highly capable but hides an inner struggle as she battles trauma. When faced with emotional overload or extreme stress, her condition manifests physically—through nosebleeds.

At the end of her gaze stands Hwang Dong Man, who has spent 20 years dreaming of becoming a film director. Whenever Hwang Dong Man is overwhelmed by anxiety and inferiority, he masks it by talking endlessly. While those around him tend to dismiss his behavior as exhausting or bothersome, Byun Eun Ah sees him differently. In what others call erratic behavior, she finds a sense of freedom—“someone with a thousand doors wide open.” Through a world called Hwang Dong Man, she begins to feel a sense of release from the anxiety that once weighed her down.

To Byun Eun Ah, Hwang Dong Man is not someone to avoid, but rather a rare refuge—someone who blocks out the noise of the world and offers a sense of comfort. While others keep their distance, she chooses to approach him with a different perspective, saying, “I want to experience it—Hwang Dong Man.” As Byun Eun Ah, who has long fought her anxiety alone, willingly steps into Hwang Dong Man’s world, anticipation builds over the changes she will undergo and how the two will embrace each other’s shortcomings.

The production team commented, “As seen in this poster, Go Youn Jung has the ability to convey a character’s many layers of story through just her gaze and expression. That’s what allows her acting chemistry with Koo Kyo Hwan to come together even more solidly.”

“We Are All Trying Here” is set to premiere on April 18 at 10:40 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch Go Youn Jung in “He Is Psychometric” below:

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