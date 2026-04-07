Watch: Kim Go Eun Begins To Feel Her Cells Reawaken After Seeing Kim Jae Won Smile In 'Yumi's Cells 3'

“Yumi’s Cells 3” has shared a more in-depth preview of the upcoming drama!

“Yumi’s Cells” tells the story of an ordinary office worker named Yumi (Kim Go Eun)—from the point of view of the many brain cells in her head controlling her every thought, feeling, and action. Yumi, who has become a famous writer by Season 3, goes through big changes when she meets Soon Rok (Kim Jae Won).

The newly released highlight teaser features Yumi’s story after finding success as a writer. Despite what appears to be an eventful life, Yumi feels that her life has become dry. In her Cell Village—Yumi’s cells have fallen into a deep slumber.

Amidst Yumi’s unlikely slump, editorial PD Shin Soon Rok makes an appearance. As Soon Rok is an extreme homebody, he interacts with people on low-battery mode, offering little more than short replies to Yumi.

Eventually, Yumi confronts Soon Rok, asking, “Do you not like working with me?” Trying to alleviate the misunderstanding, Soon Rok gives his best smile, causing Yumi’s sleeping cells to wake up once more as a one-sided love blooms.

However, her attempts to catch Soon Rok’s attention isn’t as smooth sailing as Yumi hopes, with Soon Rok not giving her any room to make a move. Eventually, Kim Ju Ho (Choi Daniel) enters the picture, asking if Yumi is single. Despite losing hope, Yumi makes a bold move toward Soon Rok, saying, “I also wanted to watch that movie. Should we watch it together?”

Watch the teaser below!

“Yumi’s Cells 3” will premiere on April 13 at 6 p.m. KST.

Binge-watch the first season of “Yumi’s Cells” on Viki here:

Watch Now

And watch “Yumi’s Cells 2” below:

Watch Now