Park Min Young, Wi Ha Joon, And Kim Jung Hyun Share Closing Remarks Ahead Of “Siren’s Kiss” Finale

The stars of tvN’s “Siren’s Kiss” have shared their final thoughts ahead of tonight’s finale!

“Siren’s Kiss” is a romance thriller that follows inspector Cha Woo Seok (Wi Ha Joon) as he investigates an insurance fraud case involving people who all died after falling in love with Han Seol Ah (Park Min Young), a mesmerizing woman suspected to be at the center of it all. Kim Jung Hyun plays Baek Joon Beom, an enigmatic startup CEO whose identity is shrouded in mystery except for his name and occupation

Spoilers

In the latest broadcast, it was revealed that the source of all the tragedy surrounding Han Seol Ah was her close friend Do Eun Hyuk (Han Jun Woo), shocking viewers. The tension heightened as Cha Woo Seok, who has uncovered the truth, and Do Eun Hyuk, who seeks to eliminate him, began to confront each other. Viewers are now focused on whether Han Seol Ah and Cha Woo Seok can capture the true culprit, Do Eun Hyuk, and break free from the cycle of tragedy. They are also curious to find out why Do Eun Hyuk targeted and killed Han Seol Ah’s romantic partners.

Ahead of the finale, the cast members shared their final goodbyes, thanking viewers for tuning in to the show.

Park Min Young reflected on the filming process, saying, “‘Siren’s Kiss’ made a very strong first impression on me. The whirlwind of misfortune surrounding Han Seol Ah was heartbreaking, but at the same time, it made me want to express those emotions perfectly. Throughout the preparation and filming process, Han Seol Ah’s pain became a part of me, but ultimately, it turned into courage and energy to overcome misfortune.”

The actress, who is starring in her first thriller genre through “Siren’s Kiss,” added, “Given the significance of this challenge, Han Seol Ah and the drama ‘Siren’s Kiss’ became an unforgettable experience for me. Just as Han Seol Ah and Cha Woo Seok saved each other, I hope the drama can provide some comfort to anyone carrying their own pain. I also want to thank everyone who has loved the drama.”

Wi Ha Joon shared, “I sincerely thank all the viewers who watched ‘Siren’s Kiss.’” He continued, “I was excited and happy to meet you every week. I hope our passion and sincerity for the project reached you as well. I’ll return with another great project, so I hope you all stay healthy and happy.”

Lastly, Kim Jung Hyun remarked, “Through ‘Siren’s Kiss,’ I was able to gain a meaningful experience.” He added, “I would like to thank the viewers for their support and interest, and I will greet you again with another great project in the future.”

The last episode will air on April 7 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

While you wait, watch Park Min Young in “Love in Contract” below:

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Also check out Wi Ha Joon in “The Midnight Romance in Hagwon”:

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