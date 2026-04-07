Ha Ji Won And Nana’s Past Resurfaces As They Reunite On Film Set In “Climax”

“Climax” has teased an even more intense showdown.

“Climax” follows the gripping survival story of prosecutor Bang Tae Seop (Ju Ji Hoon), who plunges into a power-driven cartel in his quest to climb South Korea’s hierarchy of power.

Spoilers

In Episode 8, set against a razor-thin race ahead of the general election, Bang Tae Seop joins hands with Kwon Jong Uk (Oh Jung Se) to launch a counterattack targeting Lee Yang Mi (Cha Joo Young).

Meanwhile, suspicions surrounding slush funds tied to the film “Four Seasons” and the emergence of a key figure known as “Shadow” from Son Guk Won’s (Joo Jin Mo) side shake up the political landscape as a major variable.

At the same time, a past incident between Chu Sang Ah (Ha Ji Won) and Hwang Jeong Won (Nana), who reunite on the set of “Four Seasons,” resurfaces, leading to a tense psychological battle.

Adding to this, a direct confrontation between Bang Tae Seop and Lee Yang Mi begins as they engage in a fierce power struggle, each targeting the other’s weaknesses. The election race also starts to shift rapidly, hinting at a possible upset.

As the story reaches a turning point where each character’s choices lead to immediate consequences, a multilayered narrative unfolds, intertwining politics, capital, and personal relationships.

The newly released stills capture Bang Tae Seop appealing for support at a campaign rally, as well as Chu Sang Ah and Hwang Jeong Won facing off with palpable tension on a film set.

The presence of “Shadow” in a prosecution interrogation room, along with the movements surrounding this figure, further adds to the complexity, bringing together politics, business, and the entertainment industry.

Episode 8 of “Climax” airs on April 7 at 10 p.m. KST.

Watch the previous episodes of “Climax” with English subtitles on Viki:

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