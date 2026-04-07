Hyeri In Talks + Na In Woo Reported For Remake Of Japanese Drama 'Caution, Hazardous Wife'

Hyeri and Na In Woo may be teaming up for a Korean remake of “Caution, Hazardous Wife”!

On April 7, MyDaily reported that Hyeri will play the protagonist Jin Ja Young in the upcoming drama. On the same day, OSEN reported that Na In Woo has also received an offer to star in the series.

In response, Hyeri’s agency stated, “‘Caution, Hazardous Wife’ is one of the projects she is currently reviewing.” Na In Woo’s side has yet to comment.

Based on the 2017 Japanese drama of the same name, the series follows the suspenseful married life of a spy wife in hiding and her husband, a black ops agent from the National Intelligence Service. Though once enemies, the two now live under the same roof while concealing their true identities and intentions.

Hyeri has been offered the role of Jin Ja Young, who enters into marriage as part of her cover. Believing that keeping her neighborhood safe will bring her peace as well, she takes it upon herself to deal with troublemakers before the police arrive. However, her plans are complicated by an unexpected obstacle—her seemingly perfect husband.

Na In Woo is reportedly in talks to play her husband, a National Intelligence Service black ops agent who is also hiding his identity.

Reports of a Korean remake first surfaced in 2023, when Chae Soo Bin was in talks for the lead role. The project has since undergone changes in both its storyline and casting.

Stay tuned for updates!

While waiting, watch Hyeri in “Friendly Rivalry” below:

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And Na In Woo in “Motel California” on Viki:

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