Watch: Super Junior's Donghae Wishes You A 'Good Day (Feat. Jay Park, 1iL)' In MV For Solo Pre-Release Track

Super Junior’s Donghae is here with new solo music!

On April 7 at 6 p.m. KST, Donghae unveiled his pre-release track “Good Day” (Feat. Jay Park , 1iL) ahead of the release of his first full-length solo album “ALIVE.”

“ALIVE” is an album that captures his time until now and the story going forward. The pre-release track “Good Day” conveys a positive message, capturing a bright and hopeful energy.

Check out the music video for “Good Day” below!

Donghae will release his first album “ALIVE” on April 20 at 6 p.m. KST. Stay tuned!

Watch Donghae in “Between Him and Her” on Viki:

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