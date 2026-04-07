Watch: Super Junior's Donghae Wishes You A "Good Day (Feat. Jay Park, 1iL)" In MV For Solo Pre-Release Track
Super Junior’s Donghae is here with new solo music!
On April 7 at 6 p.m. KST, Donghae unveiled his pre-release track “Good Day” (Feat. Jay Park , 1iL) ahead of the release of his first full-length solo album “ALIVE.”
“ALIVE” is an album that captures his time until now and the story going forward. The pre-release track “Good Day” conveys a positive message, capturing a bright and hopeful energy.
Check out the music video for “Good Day” below!
Donghae will release his first album “ALIVE” on April 20 at 6 p.m. KST. Stay tuned!
Watch Donghae in “Between Him and Her” on Viki: