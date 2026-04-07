Jung Woo And Jo Beom Gyu Navigate Chaotic Seoul Life While Chasing Dreams In “Audition 109”

The upcoming film “Audition 109” has released new stills capturing Jung Woo’s chaotic everyday life in Seoul!

“Audition 109” follows Jjanggu (Jung Woo), an “audition genius” who continues to push forward despite repeated setbacks, holding on to his single goal of becoming an actor.

The newly released stills offer a glimpse into Jjanggu’s realistic daily life as he begins living on his own in Seoul. In one image, his roommate Kkangnaengi (Jo Beom Gyu) is focused on job hunting in their small apartment while Jjanggu is busy on the phone, capturing a familiar slice of city life. In another, the two appear slightly lost as they wait for a part-time job interview in an unfamiliar setting, hinting at the unpredictability of their early adulthood.

Another still shows Kkangnaengi tossing money in the middle of the room while Jjanggu looks on in surprise, highlighting their contrasting personalities and easygoing chemistry.

A separate image of Jjanggu at an acting audition underscores the film’s central focus—his journey toward becoming an actor. Despite the mix of nerves and anticipation, he continues to hold on to each opportunity, adding a layer of sincerity to the film’s lighthearted tone.

“Audition 109” is set to hit theaters nationwide on April 22.

In the meantime, watch Jung Woo in “Miraculous Brother” on Viki:

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