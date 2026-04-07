Watch: LE SSERAFIM Is Ready To Party In 1st Comeback Teasers For 'Time To Celebrate'

LE SSERAFIM has entered a festive new era!

On April 8 KST, LE SSERAFIM released their first teasers for their upcoming comeback later this month.

In addition to a playful video of the members having fun, LE SSERAFIM also posted a teaser image announcing, “It’s Time To Celebrate. LE SSERAFIM will celebrate and congratulate you on anything. What should LE SSERAFIM celebrate with you?”

Check out LE SSERAFIM’s new “#TimeToCelebrate” teasers below, and stay tuned for a comeback date announcement!