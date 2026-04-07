Watch: KickFlip Gets Chaotic In Boisterous Dance Practice Video For 'Eye-Poppin''

KickFlip has shared a fun dance video that shows off their playful group chemistry!

On April 7, the rookie boy group from JYP Entertainment released the official dance practice video for “Eye-Poppin’,” the title track of their new mini album “My First Kick.”

The chaotic new video starts out with the KickFlip members having a blast as they joke around with one another, then transitions into a full view of the high-energy choreography for “Eye-Poppin’”—complete with enthusiastic cheers and screams by the idols throughout the song.

Check out KickFlip’s new dance practice video for “Eye-Poppin’” below!