Jennie And Tame Impala's 'Dracula' Remix Becomes Both Singers' First Top 20 Hit On Billboard 200

BLACKPINK’s Jennie and Tame Impala are soaring to new heights on Billboard’s Hot 100 with their hit remix of “Dracula”!

On April 7 local time, Billboard revealed that Jennie and Tame Impala’s collab version of “Dracula” had risen to a new peak of No. 18 on the Hot 100, Billboard’s weekly ranking of the most popular songs in the United States.

The song is currently both Jennie’s and Tame Impala’s highest-ranking song to date on the Hot 100. Before “Dracula,” Jennie’s highest-ranking solo song on the chart was her The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp collab “One of the Girls” (which peaked at No. 51).

“Dracula” also jumped to a new peak of No. 4 on both Billboard’s Global 200 and Global Excl. U.S. chart this week, in addition to rising to No. 12 on the Streaming Songs chart and debuting at No. 14 on the Digital Song Sales chart.

On Billboard’s Pop Airplay chart, which measures weekly plays on mainstream Top 40 radio stations across the United States, “Dracula” climbed to No. 25 this week.

Congratulations to both Jennie and Tame Impala!