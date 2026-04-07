'Single's Inferno 5' Star Lee Jooyoung Signs With Cube Entertainment

“Single’s Inferno 5” contestant Lee Jooyoung has joined Cube Entertainment!

On April 8, Cube Entertainment announced, “We are delighted to be able to work together with the multitalented Lee Jooyoung. We will give her our full support so that, in addition to her work as a craft artist, she can grow as an artist in a variety of fields including broadcasting, fashion, and beauty.”

Meanwhile, Lee Jooyoung remarked, “I’m excited and grateful to be making a new start. I will show you my charm through various broadcasts and content, and I will also consistently continue my work as a craft artist.”

Lee Jooyoung recently entered the spotlight by appearing on the popular Netflix dating show “Single’s Inferno 5.”

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