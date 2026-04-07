'Siren's Kiss' Ends On No. 1 Ratings

tvN’s “Siren’s Kiss” has come to an end!

On April 7, the romance thriller starring Park Min Young and Wi Ha Joon wrapped up its run on a modest rise in viewership. According to Nielsen Korea, the series finale of “Siren’s Kiss” took first place in its time slot across all cable channels with an average nationwide rating of 4.5 percent.

Meanwhile, “Climax” scored an average nationwide rating of 2.9 percent ahead of its final two episodes.

Watch full episodes of “Climax” with subtitles on Viki below:

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