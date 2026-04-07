Lim Ji Yeon Is A Joseon Villainess Who Wakes Up In Present Day In New Drama 'My Royal Nemesis'

SBS has unveiled a teaser poster for its upcoming drama “My Royal Nemesis” (also known as “Wicked World”)!

“My Royal Nemesis” is a romantic comedy starring Lim Ji Yeon as Shin Seo Ri, a struggling actress who is suddenly possessed by the spirit of a notorious villainess from the Joseon era. Heo Nam Jun will star as Cha Se Gye, a ruthless chaebol heir who is known as a “monster created by capitalism.”

The newly released poster introduces viewers to Joseon villainess Kang Dan Shim, who has unexpectedly possessed the body of modern-day actress Shin Seo Ri. The poster frames Kang Dan Shim with traditional Korean decorative mother-of-pearl inlays, creating the illusion that she has just popped out of an ornate folding screen.

Having just landed in 21st-century South Korea, Kang Dan Shim is shocked and bewildered by the skyscrapers and cars she sees in present day.

“My Royal Nemesis” will premiere on May 8 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Lim Ji Yeon in her film “Revolver” on Viki below:

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Or check out her drama “Lies Hidden in My Garden” below!

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