Sung Joon To Make Special Appearance In IU And Byeon Woo Seok’s Upcoming Drama “Perfect Crown”

Sung Joon will be making a special appearance in MBC’s upcoming drama “Perfect Crown”!

Set in an alternate universe where modern-day Korea is a constitutional monarchy, “Perfect Crown” will tell the love story of Seong Hui Ju (IU), a chaebol heiress who has everything but is only a commoner in status, and Grand Prince Ian (Byeon Woo Seok), a prince who has nothing despite being the son of the king.

Sung Joon will take on the role of Ihwan, the older brother of Grand Prince Ian. Ihwan is naturally sensitive and enjoys a carefree lifestyle, making him an unlikely fit for the throne. However, he becomes king under the principle of primogeniture.

“Perfect Crown” will premiere on April 10 at 9:40 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch Sung Joon in “Casting a Spell to You” on Viki!

Watch Now

Also watch Byeon Woo Seok in “Lovely Runner” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)