Kim Shin Rok Is Trapped In A Virus-Infected Building During A Visit To Her Younger Brother Ji Chang Wook In New Film “Colony”

The film “Colony” has unveiled new character stills featuring Kim Shin Rok!

Helmed by “Train to Busan” and “Peninsula” director Yeon Sang Ho, “Colony” follows the story that unfolds as a building is blockaded due to an unknown virus as those infected evolve into unpredictable forms, threatening the survivors.

Kim Shin Rok plays Choi Hyun Hee, who visits the Dungwoori Building to have lunch with her younger brother Choi Hyun Seok (Ji Chang Wook) during a rare vacation. She ends up becoming one of the survivors trapped by the outbreak.

The stills show Choi Hyun Hee’s complex emotions. In one still, she moves through the building with a bright facial expression.

In another still, she scans her surroundings with a sharp gaze, reflecting the tension of being trapped by the infected.

In the final still, she speaks on the phone with a desperate look, raising questions about whether she and her younger brother can escape the crisis.

Kim Shin Rok said, “I developed the role based on director Yeon Sang Ho’s description of Choi Hyun Hee as ‘a person who trusts human society and human goodwill.’”

Director Yeon Sang Ho added, “I wanted to portray Choi Hyun Hee, a character with a disability, in a multidimensional way. As I thought about how to present her differently, I believed Kim Shin Rok was the right choice.”

For the role, Kim Shin Rok trained to use a wheelchair and also lost weight for scenes in which she is carried on the back of Ji Chang Wook. Ji Chang Wook said, “I was the one carrying her, but I actually relied on Kim Shin Rok.”

Jun Ji Hyun, who plays Kwon Se Jung, the leader of the survivor group, also said, “Acting with Kim Shin Rok, who is the same age as me, brought us closer, and I learned a great deal.”

“Colony” is scheduled to hit theaters in May.

While waiting, watch Kim Shin Rok in “Project Y” on Viki:

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