Yoo Jae Suk's 'Happy Together' To Return With New Music Talk Show Concept

KBS’s flagship variety program “Happy Together” is returning with a new format!

On April 7, the production team behind KBS’s upcoming variety show “Happy Together—Glad I’m Not Alone” (literal translation) announced, “‘Happy Together’ is returning to viewers for the first time in six years with a new concept. Yoo Jae Suk, the longtime anchor of ‘Happy Together,’ will serve as the main MC, and the first broadcast is scheduled for July.”

“Happy Together” is a variety program that aired for a full 20 years—from 2001 to 2020—establishing itself as a brand in its own right. Combining witty talk with a wide range of variety-show elements and presenting multiple formats over the years, “Happy Together” received tremendous love for creating iconic segments such as “Backpack Talk,” “Tray Karaoke,” “Friends,” “Sauna Talk,” and “Late-Night Snack Bar.”

Returning after six years, the program is coming back this time as “Happy Together—Glad I’m Not Alone.” It is being billed as the first-ever storytelling music audition designed to prove “the reason to sing together.”

It is a “team-based audition” that anyone can apply for regardless of age, genre, or eligibility restrictions—as long as they are not alone, the number of members does not matter. It sets itself apart from other music audition programs in that the judging criteria focus less on simple singing ability and more on their unique story and harmony.

In this way, “Happy Together—Glad I’m Not Alone,” which combines music and talk, is expected to carry on the tradition of the “Happy Together” brand while offering another new twist that sheds fresh light on the value of being “together” through music.

Stay tuned for more updates!

In the meantime, watch Yoo Jae Suk on “Running Man”:

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