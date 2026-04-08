Choi Hyun Wook And Jung Chaeyeon In Talks To Star In New Rom-Com Drama

Choi Hyun Wook and Jung Chaeyeon may be starring together in a new rom-com!

On April 8, MyDaily reported that Choi Hyun Wook and Jung Chaeyeon will be starring as the leads of the drama “Green Light” (literal title).

In response to the reports, Choi Hyun Wook’s agency GOLDMEDALIST shared, “He received an offer to star in ‘Green Light’ and is positively reviewing it.” Jung Chaeyeon’s agency BH Entertainment similarly shared that the actress is also reviewing her offer.

A campus romantic-comedy set in the late 1990s, “Green Light” follows the story of a man, who only knows baseball, as he enters law school in order to meet his first love. The drama will capture the heart-fluttering vibes of first love and youth.

Choi Hyun Wook has reportedly been offered the role of Han Tae Young, a first-year law student who was formerly one of the best high school baseball pitcher. On top of the mound, he is more passionate and confident than anyone else, but in front of love, he is a pure-hearted youth who only knows how to be straightforward. He is a figure who willingly turns his life around for his first love.

As a former baseball athlete himself, Choi Hyun Wook was a pitcher on the winning team of the 2017 National Junior High School Baseball Championship, but he quit baseball following an injury in the first year of high school.

Jung Chaeyeon will be reportedly taking on the role of second-year law student Song Ji Woo. Although she appears bright and firm, she harbors wounds and secrets that she can not easily tell anyone else. Through her reunion with Han Tae Young, she faces long-buried feelings once more, causing her time to start moving again.

The drama will be helmed by director Kim Moon Gyo of “Trolley” and “Connection” and written by writer Yeo Song Eun of “Good Good” Season 5.

Although it was reported that “Green Light” will air via ENA in 2027, sources from ENA briefly stated that next year’s drama lineup including the broadcast schedule for “Green Light” has yet to be confirmed. Stay tuned for updates!

While waiting, watch Choi Hyun Wook in “Twinkling Watermelon” on Viki:

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Also watch Jung Chaeyeon in “Family by Choice” below:

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