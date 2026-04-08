Shin Hae Sun, Gong Myoung, Kim Jae Wook, And Hong Hwa Yeon Stare Intently In Posters For New Drama “Filing For Love”

tvN’s upcoming drama “Filing for Love” has unveiled new character posters!

“Filing for Love” is a romantic comedy that tells the story of Noh Ki Joon (Gong Myoung), the ace of a major corporation’s audit department, who is suddenly demoted to the team that handles internal misconduct. As a result, he winds up getting entangled with Joo In Ah (Shin Hae Sun), a tough and eccentric team leader who is hiding a secret.

Joo In Ah’s flawless appearance and sharp gaze reveal the audit office chief’s remarkable charisma. Earning the title of “youngest female executive,” she is a principled tough nut who allows no margin of error at work. Described as an “eccentric audit chief with a hidden secret,” her character shows that while she may seem harsh on the outside, she carries a secret she cannot share with anyone.

Noh Ki Joon suddenly takes on the role of handling office gossip at Joo In Ah’s pick. Sticking close to the glass window and staring intently, he is described as the “audit team ace who secretly uncovers the boss’s secrets,” hinting at a dramatic shake-up in his routine life brought on by Joo In Ah. Just as he was about to earn a promotion in the powerful Audit Team 1, Joo In Ah’s unpredictable arrival lands him in the troublesome Audit Team 3.

Another poster features the deep, composed gaze of Jeon Jae Yeol (Kim Jae Wook), vice chairman of Haemu Group. Even through the glass window, his noble charisma is unmistakable, creating subtle tension alongside the phrase, “vice chairman who secretly hides loneliness beneath perfection.” Though he seems to have it all, curiosity builds about the true feelings he carefully hides behind his glamorous exterior.

The final poster highlights Jeon Jae Yeol’s secretary Park Ah Jeong (Hong Hwa Yeon). Even while working, her gaze keeps drifting elsewhere. The phrase, “secretary who hides mystery at the end of a secretive gaze,” hints at who might be at the focus of that look. Though she is the company’s official goddess and rarely opens her heart to anyone, Park Ah Jeong faces a major change when she meets someone who becomes a safe haven for her, without any conditions.

“Filing for Love” premieres on April 25 at 9:10 p.m. KST and will be available to watch on Viki.

In the meantime, watch Gong Myoung in “Second Shot at Love” below:

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And check out Shin Hae Sun in “Mr. Queen” on Viki:

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