IU And Byeon Woo Seok’s Real-Life Chemistry Shines On Set Of “Perfect Crown”

MBC’s upcoming Friday–Saturday drama “Perfect Crown” has shared new behind-the-scenes photos from the set ahead of its premiere!

Set in an alternate universe where modern-day Korea is a constitutional monarchy, “Perfect Crown” tells the love story of Seong Hui Ju (IU), a chaebol heiress who has everything but is only a commoner in status, and Grand Prince Ian (Byeon Woo Seok), a prince who has nothing despite being the son of the king.

The behind-the-scenes photos offer a glimpse of IU and Byun Woo Seok in action, showcasing their professional side. In front of the camera, they fully step into their characters, focusing on their emotions.

Their serious expressions while reviewing scenes, rehearsing, and coordinating movements with the crew show their genuine dedication to both the project and their characters.

The stills also reveal behind-the-scenes glimpses of their park date.

IU and Byun Woo Seok strike playful, dance-like poses for the camera, their gentle smiles adding to the excitement. Their sparkling chemistry shines brighter than the night lights, captivating viewers.

These photos highlight IU and Byun Woo Seok in full work mode, demonstrating strong teamwork both on and off camera.

“Perfect Crown” will premiere on April 10 at 9:40 p.m. KST. Stay tuned!

In the meantime, watch Byeon Woo Seok in “Lovely Runner”:

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Or watch IU in “Hotel Del Luna” on Viki:

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