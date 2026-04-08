Park Hae Soo, Lee Hee Joon, Kwak Sun Young, And More Get Caught Up In A Serial Killer Case In New Drama “The Scarecrow” Poster

Upcoming drama “The Scarecrow” has unveiled a new poster!

“The Scarecrow” follows a detective investigating a series of murders who is forced into an unlikely partnership with a man he despises. Set between 1988 and 2019, the suspenseful story tracks two men bound by misfortune and an uneasy alliance of hatred as they chase the truth across 30 years.

Park Hae Soo stars as ace detective Kang Tae Joo, known for his relentless observation and sharp intuition, while Lee Hee Joon plays elite prosecutor Cha Si Young, admired for his cool judgment and political savvy. Caught between a killer they are desperate to catch and a man they intensely hate, the two form a fragile partnership that drives the story’s suspense.

Kwak Sun Young plays Seo Ji Won, a righteous reporter and Kang Tae Joo’s elementary school classmate.

Song Geon Hee plays Lee Ki Beom, the younger brother of Lee Ki Hwan (Jung Moon Sung) and the boyfriend of Kang Soon Young (Seo Ji Hye). He studies at a university in Seoul before returning to Gangseong to help run his brother’s bookstore.

Seo Ji Hye plays Kang Soon Young, Kang Tae Joo’s younger sister and Lee Ki Beom’s girlfriend. At school, she is a kind and caring teacher who cherishes her students, while at home, she is a sister who does not hold back her scolding out of concern for her brother.

Jung Moon Sung plays Lee Ki Hwan, the owner of a local bookstore and the older brother of Lee Ki Beom. He is a lifelong resident of Gangseong who attended elementary school with Kang Tae Joo and Seo Ji Won.

Baek Hyun Jin plays Kim Man Chun, the team leader of the Gangseong Police Station, known for his down-to-earth leadership, while Yoo Seung Mok plays Cha Si Young’s father Cha Mu Jin, a former military general and prominent politician.

The poster shows these eight characters connected by a series of brutal serial killings. A newspaper from one day in October 1988 is covered with articles about the still-unsolved investigation.

Detective Kang Tae Joo, aiming a gun at someone, Prosecutor Cha Si Young, whose facial expression reveals nothing, and Gangseong Daily reporter Seo Ji Won, reporting with a serious look, are among the faces that stand out. Also featured are Lee Ki Beom, Kang Soon Young, Lee Ki Hwan, Kim Man Chun, and Cha Moo Jin, each carrying their own story.

The phrase “Will you question, or will you cover up?” adds even more intrigue. As these characters view the same case from different perspectives, it remains to be seen whether the truth will finally come to light.

“The Scarecrow” premieres on April 20 at 10 p.m. KST. Stay tuned!

In the meantime, watch Park Hae Soo and Lee Hee Joon in “Chimera”:

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