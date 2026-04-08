Yoo Yeon Seok Helps Esom Reunite With Her Late Sister In “Phantom Lawyer”

SBS’s “Phantom Lawyer” has shared a sneak peek of its upcoming episode!

“Phantom Lawyer” is a quirky yet heartwarming legal drama that follows the adventures of Shin I Rang (Yoo Yeon Seok), a lawyer who can see ghosts, and elite attorney Han Na Hyun (Esom) as they resolve the lingering grievances of their very unusual clients—ghosts—through the law.

Spoilers

The upcoming episode will continue the story of Han Na Hyun and her late older sister Han So Hyun (Hwang Bo Reum Byeol), following the tearful ending of the previous episode.

In newly released stills, Shin I Rang, Han Na Hyun, and even the deceased Han So Hyun are seen spending a happy time together at Han Na Hyun’s home, drawing attention. In the upcoming episode, Shin I Rang and Han Na Hyun will work together to fulfill the small wishes of Han So Hyun, who passed away in a high school accident and left behind many things she never got to experience.

However, their happiness cannot last forever. Han So Hyun is a spirit destined to leave this world, and the sisters’ connection is a temporary reunion made possible only through Shin I Rang’s body.

After regaining her memories, Han So Hyun is unable to hide her sorrow at how drastically her family has changed since her death. She begins to question why her cheerful younger sister Han Na Hyun, who once dreamed of becoming a singer—became a lawyer instead, why their parents seem so cautious around their daughter, and above all, why their once warm and laughter-filled home has turned so cold and desolate.

In the preview for the upcoming episode, the sisters are shown shedding tears one after another, heightening curiosity about their family’s story. Han So Hyun is seen breaking down, saying, “I feel so sorry for Na Hyun,” while Han Na Hyun is seen quietly crying alone in the bathroom. What happened to this family after Han So Hyun’s accident, and whether the time that stopped for the sisters can begin to move again, are expected to be the key points to watch in episode 9.

The production team shared, “In episode 9, the emotional bond between Han Na Hyun and Han So Hyun will reach its peak. The sisters’ connection, made possible through Shin I Rang’s body, will resonate deeply with viewers,’ adding, ‘Please tune in to see the deep wounds Han Na Hyun and her family have kept hidden, as well as the cruel fate that will follow the joy of their reunion.”

The next episode of “Phantom Lawyer” will air on April 10 at 9:50 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, watch all the previous episodes of the drama on Viki:

Watch Now

Source (1)