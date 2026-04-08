Choi Daniel, Jeon Seok Ho, Mi Ram, And More Bring Diverse Charms To “Yumi’s Cells 3”

“Yumi’s Cells 3” has unveiled new stills of its supporting cast!

“Yumi’s Cells” tells the story of an ordinary office worker named Yumi (Kim Go Eun)—from the point of view of the many brain cells in her head controlling her every thought, feeling, and action. Yumi, who has become a famous writer by Season 3, goes through big changes when she meets Soon Rok (Kim Jae Won).

Jeon Seok Ho returns as Dae Yong, the editor-in-chief at Julie Publishing who recognized Yumi’s potential and helped launch her writing career. In the still, his warm smile stands out.

Joining the cast this season, Choi Daniel plays Ju Ho, a character not in the original story. Ju Ho is a top author at Julie Publishing and a writer under Soon Rok’s management. He has the charm of a friendly, macho man with a tendency to meddle in others’ affairs. He approaches Yumi in a way that is distinct from Soon Rok.

Jo Hye Jung plays Na Hee, Yumi’s assistant writer, bringing vitality to the series. Mi Ram as Yi Da, Yumi’s dependable supporter, and Park Se In as Producer Jang, Yumi’s managing producer, are also expected to make strong contributions.

Director Lee Sang Yeop said, “Jeon Seok Ho as Dae Yong continues to radiate his understated charm, and Mi Ram as Yi Da brings warmth as she listens to Yumi’s heartfelt concerns. All the actors, including Jo Hye Jung, Mi Ram, and Park Se In, performed their roles perfectly in the right moments.”

On newcomer Choi Daniel, he added, “Ju Ho has the sharpness of a writer, but he’s also playful and humorous. I thought Choi Daniel was the perfect choice.”

“Yumi’s Cells 3” will premiere on April 13 at 6 p.m. KST.

Binge-watch the first season of “Yumi’s Cells” on Viki here:

Watch Now

And watch “Yumi’s Cells 2” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)