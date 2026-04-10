4 Times Yoo Yeon Seok And Esom Grew Closer In Episodes 7-8 Of 'Phantom Lawyer'

Going from one emotional turmoil to another, “Phantom Lawyer” shifts the spotlight from the ghosts’ cases and focuses on Han Na Hyun (Esom). While she has been featured as somewhat of a frenemy for Shin I Rang (Yoo Yeon Seok), now the tables turn, and we get to see a more sensible and approachable side of this woman. Giving us a sympathetic and heartfelt development, here are the moments where I Rang and Na Hyun grew closer during the latest episodes of this show.

Warning: spoilers from episodes 7-8 ahead!

1. While struggling to get new clients

After some ups and downs, a bit of hesitation, and more episodes than needed, Han Na Hyun finally decides to leave the questionable law firm she works for. However, Yang Do Kyung (Kim Kyung Nam) doesn’t make things exactly easy for her. Whether it is because he doesn’t want to lose her talent to another firm or due to some unrequited feelings we still don’t know about, he is petty enough to block her way, preventing her from getting hired somewhere else.

At first, she doesn’t bend to the pressure like Do Kyung wishes her to, but when the bills start to pile up and her money is running out, that’s when she really acknowledges the dire situation she is in. Funny enough, there’s no one like Shin I Rang to understand her circumstances since, after all, he still doesn’t get any more clients. So when I Rang gets the chance to work on a new case, he directly sends the client to Na Hyun, unaware of the troubles that are coming their way.

2. As they learn about each other’s stories

Upon learning that Na Hyun is in danger, Shin I Rang goes straight to her rescue, or at least he tries to. He isn’t the most heroic of male leads, but he still doesn’t let Na Hyun fend for herself. And his intent pays off, since they successfully escape that situation, although not completely unscathed. But that moment of camaraderie serves them to have a heart-to-heart conversation, and we see Na Hyun letting her guard down for the first time. As they share their stories, we can see clearly how they become even closer.

She not only apologizes to I Rang for her attitude the first time they met but also tells him about her older sister, who died while saving her from a driver under the influence. That alone helps us understand her strict personality and why she is so determined to become a successful lawyer, since that was her older sister’s dream. In that sense, both I Rang and Na Hyung share a significant common ground since they started their path as lawyers based on their families’ circumstances.

3. Working together on a school violence case

And just when you thought I Rang wouldn’t go back to his job as a phantom lawyer, the moment he gets back into business, the most unexpected client arrives at his office: Na Hyun’s older sister. The spirited teenager inadvertently gets I Rang into trouble after she possesses his body and beats up a group of teenagers who were harassing another boy. Luckily, Na Hyun is on his side this time, though that doesn’t mean she is that friendly towards him just yet. She might have warmed up to him a little bit after their continuous interactions, but she is still a tough cookie to crack.

Nonetheless, in order to prevent I Rang from going to jail or losing his license as a lawyer, they make a plan to catch the bullies, which, of course, doesn’t go that well. But it is Na Hyun’s sister who, taking on I Rang’s body, convinces the other boy to confront his bullies but without resorting to extreme measures. In the end, I Rang not only is free of all charges, but he and his group successfully get justice for a helpless boy. An interesting point in all this is that Yang Do Kyung is already aware of I Rang’s ability to see ghosts, which is a surprise given that not everyone would believe in such a thing. Na Hyun certainly is not one of them, at least not just yet.

4. Na Hyun meeting her older sister through I Rang

It is upon careful observation and putting the pieces of her memories together that Na Hyun considers the possibility of I Rang being able to see ghosts to be true. Thus, she takes him to the one place she and her sister loved the most. Unable to control her excitement, Na Hyun’s sister takes over I Rang’s body once again, and that’s when Na Hyun cannot deny the truth any longer. When she embraces I Rang, it isn’t exactly a romantic scene, though it may appear like that. It is more than a heart-fluttering moment, it is the emotional outburst of a woman who has waited too long and is finally able to reunite with the person she loves the most.

Throughout these episodes, there’s a subtle yet conflicting question: what happens to those who are left behind? Na Hyun and her family are alive, but her sister is very much heartbroken after realizing that her sudden departure not only took away her life but also her family’s happiness. And in the middle of it all, there’s I Rang, who has yet to understand his role as a lawyer for lost souls fully. Is helping to get justice and peace for the deceased enough? Or will he now take on a deeper role as the connection between the dead and the living? Don’t miss out on the next episodes of this K-drama because, surely, this rollercoaster of emotions hasn’t finished!

Keep up with the latest episodes of “Phantom Lawyer” here:



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Andy zar is an avid drama watcher, from K-dramas to C-dramas, she believes any weekend is a good weekend to enjoy 12 hours of binge-watching dramas. She loves romance, web comics, and K-pop. Find her on Instagram @wuaitboni.

Currently watching: “Phantom Lawyer”

Plans to watch: “Yumi’s Cells 3“