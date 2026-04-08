Uhm Hyun Kyung Confronts Yoon Jong Hun And Jung Yoon To Take Back Her Company In “Our Happy Days”

“Our Happy Days” has unveiled new stills ahead of its upcoming episode.

“Our Happy Days” is a warm family series filled with stories from multiple generations, centering on a tense clash between the world’s most perfect man and an endearingly clumsy woman—each striving to become the main character of their own life.

Spoilers

In the previous episode, Jo Eun Ae (Uhm Hyun Kyung) infiltrated Kang Soo Construction in search of the head of the strategic planning division. There, she mistakenly assumed Go Gyeol (Yoon Jong Hun)—who happened to be in the office—was the executive she was looking for. On top of that, she misunderstood the situation, believing that Go Gyeol was mistreating her father, Jo Sung Joon (Sunwoo Jae Duk), who works as a cleaner. Acting on impulse, she confronted him with a swift kick. The next day, Jo Eun Ae returned to Kang Soo Construction to protest to reclaim her company “Lucky Joy Tech,” and desperately clung to Go Gyeol. As employees witnessed their scuffle and misinterpreted their relationship, the episode ended on a note that heightened curiosity about what would follow.

In newly released stills, Go Gyeol and Jo Eun Ae face off, exchanging distrustful looks. Go Gyeol is visibly put off by Jo Eun Ae’s insistence on her rights over the AI companion “Joy,” and to make matters worse, Jo Eun Ae’s outcry—“Give me back my child!”—leads others to mistakenly believe that Go Gyeol is a father.

However, another still shows a contrast with Jo Eun Ae suddenly changing her approach, offering him a casual fist bump, adding an unexpected twist. From their first encounter at the airport to their intense reunion at Kang Soo Construction, the two seem unable to meet without incident, raising anticipation for how their relationship will unfold.

Meanwhile, Jo Eun Ae finally comes face-to-face with Go Min Ho (Jung Yoon), the very executive she has been searching for. As Jo Eun Ae fights to reclaim “Joy,” which she developed with years of dedication, Go Min Ho stands firm, insisting the acquisition was carried out through proper procedures. With neither side willing to back down, their confrontation builds tension. Will Jo Eun Ae succeed in taking back her company?

Episode 8 of “Our Happy Days” airs on April 8 at 8:30 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Yoon Jong Hun in “The Escape of the Seven: Resurrection”:

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Also watch Uhm Hyun Kyung in “Defendant” on Viki:

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