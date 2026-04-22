8 Japanese K-Pop Idols That Can Really Rock A J-Pop Look Too

Satin, frills, bows, lace—J-pop fashion is a girly girl’s dream! It’s a standout genre completely separate from the standards of Korean fashion. The ultra-cute and feminine style might seem intimidating for some, but these stars make it look natural. These Japanese idols may be K-pop stars, but they rock J-pop inspired dresses too!

IVE’s Rei

An idol who’s been rocking the ultra-cute look throughout her career, Rei of IVE is nothing but adorable in this blue-and-white dress! The cupcake skirt, giant bows, and lace headband are hallmarks of J-pop fashion. The curled pigtails make it extra J-pop inspired and extra cute! Rei suits the look perfectly.

LE SSERAFIM’s Sakura and Kazuha

Donning these J-pop inspired gowns for a cover of “KISS ME,” LE SSERAFIM’s Sakura and Kazuha look amazing! Joined by Hong Eunchae, they make for the perfect trio. The tulle skirt might be familiar for Kazuha, who was a ballerina before joining the group. Sakura, a former J-pop idol, seems right at home in her dress!

ILLIT’s Moka and Iroha

All the ILLIT members look great in these outfits fitting for their appearance on a Japanese awards show, but Japanese members Moka and Iroha especially rock the frilly looks! The adorable bouncy white and blue dresses paired with ruffles are reminiscent of a J-pop style that works super well on them.

Tsuki of Billlie is often wearing high pigtails, a hairstyle that’s a staple in J-pop. In combination with this bow-filled dress, she looks like a J-pop princess! This magazine photo shoot definitely took inspiration from J-pop style, and there’s no better model for this look than Tsuki. She was born to wear satin and sparkles!

TWICE’s Momo, Mina, and Sana

If you didn’t know that they were K-pop stars, you might think that Momo, Mina, and Sana were the perfect J-pop trio! The three Japanese members of TWICE have had massive success with their subunit MISAMO. These super frilly outfits with matching high heels and even matching hair colors are something straight out of the J-pop playbook, and they look perfect!