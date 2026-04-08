3 Romantic Moments Between Yoo Yeon Seok And Esom In “Phantom Lawyer”

Yoo Yeon Seok is captivating viewers with his heart-fluttering actions toward Esom in “Phantom Lawyer”!

“Phantom Lawyer” is a quirky yet heartwarming legal drama that follows the adventures of Shin I Rang (Yoo Yeon Seok), a lawyer who can see ghosts, and elite attorney Han Na Hyun (Esom) as they resolve the lingering grievances of their very unusual clients—ghosts—through the law.

Below are three romantic moments from “Phantom Lawyer”:

The hair roller misunderstanding incident from episode 5

When Shin I Rang spotted a hair roller still stuck in the back of Han Na Hyun’s hair—something she hadn’t had time to remove during her hectic morning—he quietly took it out to spare her any embarrassment. However, Han Na Hyun misunderstood his action as a random prank of him tugging at her hair and reacted angrily, unable to hide her bewilderment as she asked, “What are you doing?”

At that moment, instead of explaining himself in detail, Shin I Rang simply said, “I was just happy to see you,” willingly choosing to be seen as someone who behaved rudely. By sacrificing his own image to protect Han Na Hyun’s perfection, this scene highlighted his extraordinary thoughtfulness.

Shin I Rang unintentionally complimenting Na Hyun’s looks in episode 7

Han Na Hyun was struggling after leaving Taebaek due to being blacklisted in the industry. While handing out business cards in front of the courthouse, she ran into Shin I Rang.

Embarrassed, she tried to hide her face with sunglasses and her hand, awkwardly denying knowing him by saying, “You’ve got the wrong person.” But to Shin I Rang, Han Na Hyun’s features were strikingly clear. He remarked, “Clear skin and such a tiny face—it is you, Lawyer Han Na Hyun, right?”

His offhand yet sincere compliment about her appearance revealed his subconscious attraction to her.

Shin I Rang instinctively looking out for Na Hyun in episode 7

In moments of crisis, Shin I Rang instinctively looks out for Han Na Hyun before anything else. Even when she snapped, “Don’t ever act like you know me again,” after falling on the street, he calmly reassured her, saying, “You can report me or sue me later, but please sit down for a moment.”

Particularly impressive was his thoughtfulness. Despite wearing an uncomfortable suit, he didn’t hesitate to kneel on the rough asphalt and place a handkerchief under Na Hyun’s bare feet after her heel broke and she took off her high heels.

On top of that, feeling guilty that he might have been the reason she left Taebaek, he handed over a case he had received. And when he learned that the case was entangled with gangsters, he rushed over without hesitation, instinctively shielding her and blocking the violence. His actions hint at emotions far deeper than mere “kindness.”

In the latest broadcast, Shin I Rang learned the truth about Han Na Hyun’s late older sister, Han So Hyun (Hwang Bo Reum Byeol), and gently comforted her. The two now share a secret that they cannot tell anyone else. Viewers’ attention is focused on whether they will grow closer—and when Shin I Rang will finally realize that his “kindness” was actually love.

The next episode of “Phantom Lawyer” will air on April 10 at 9:50 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, watch all the previous episodes of the drama on Viki:

Watch Now

Source (1)