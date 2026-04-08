Lee Jin Woo Avoids His Parents As His Secret Risks Coming To Light In “Cabbage Your Life”

“Cabbage Your Life” has unveiled intriguing new stills ahead of its upcoming episode!

“Cabbage Your Life” follows the chaotic story of Sung Tae Hoon’s (Park Sung Woong) city family, who suddenly find themselves living in Yeonriri village as they struggle to make their way back to Seoul.

Spoilers

In the previous episode, Sung Tae Hoon successfully sprouted cabbage seedlings despite interference from village head Im Joo Hyung (Lee Seo Hwan), and could not hide his joy. However, dark clouds loomed over the family when news broke that his two sons, Sung Ji Sang (Seo Yoon Hyuk) and Sung Ji Gu (Yang Woo Hyuk), had run away from home. On top of that, his wife Jo Mi Ryeo (Lee Soo Kyung) showed signs of respiratory distress in front of the village women’s association, adding to the growing crisis.

Newly released stills show Sung Tae Hoon lying weakly in bed. Upon discovering him, Jo Mi Ryeo looks at her husband with concern, drawing attention to how she will handle this emergency situation—now compounded by both her children running away and the collapse of the family’s breadwinner.

Meanwhile, other stills depict Sung Tae Hoon and Jo Mi Ryeo visiting their children’s school together. There, they meet Im Bo Mi (Choi Gyu Ri), the village head’s only daughter and the school nutritionist, and exchange friendly greetings. However, behind them, a figure wearing an apron—their eldest son Sung Ji Cheon (Lee Jin Woo)—is spotted. Will the couple discover their son working part-time in the cafeteria?

Previously, Sung Ji Cheon had not returned to university and accidentally revealed to his younger siblings that he was no longer attending school, while also avoiding calls from his academic advisor. Now, while keeping a low profile around his parents, he hides behind a building, cautiously peeking out to watch Sung Tae Hoon, Jo Mi Ryeo, and Im Bo Mi’s conversation. Will his secret soon be exposed?

The next episode of “Cabbage Your Life” will air on April 9 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch Park Sung Woong in “Unlock My Boss” below:

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And watch Lee Jin Woo in “Namib” on Viki:

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