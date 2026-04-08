ALPHA DRIVE ONE's Geonwoo To Temporarily Halt Activities + Writes Letter Of Apology

ALPHA DRIVE ONE’s Geonwoo will be halting activities for the time being.

Previously, Geonwoo was swept up in controversy due to industry representatives’ accounts of improper remarks and poor attitude allegedly displayed behind-the-scenes.

On April 8, the group’s agency released the following statement:

Hello. This is WAKEONE.

First, we sincerely apologize for the delay in issuing our position to all fans who care for and support ALPHA DRIVE ONE.

Our company has a responsibility to support our artists so they can focus on their activities in a stable environment and to manage them so they can uphold the basic attitude and standards required as artists. However, we feel a heavy sense of responsibility for failing to sufficiently fulfill these duties.

We would like to clarify the facts regarding Kim Geonwoo’s remarks that have been raised online. The relevant incident occurred on set when filming content prior to debut. At the time, Kim Geonwoo expressed dissatisfaction using inappropriate language without realizing that his microphone was on. His remarks were not criticism or a personal attack directed at any specific individual but were spoken in the form of a muttered remark to himself. Nevertheless, they were inappropriate under any circumstances. We once again offer our deepest apologies to the staff on site who may have felt uncomfortable as a result. We are also truly sorry for causing concern to our fans.

Immediately after the incident, he conveyed his apology to the production team, and our company understood the matter to have been concluded through mutual communication. In addition, we did not release a separate statement considering that it could place additional burden on or cause harm to the production team. However, afterward, various suspicions that differed from the facts were raised online, and the process of verifying whether each claim was true took time, which led to the delay in our statement. Aside from this matter, the various other suspicions currently being raised online are not true. We ask that you refrain from indiscriminately spreading unverified information. Nevertheless, our failure to provide you with a prompt explanation was clearly a lack of judgment on our part.

Kim Geonwoo is deeply reflecting on this incident. After discussions with our agency, Kim Geonwoo has decided to take time for self-reflection. Accordingly, he will not participate in the activities currently being prepared or in the fan-con. For the time being, ALPHA DRIVE ONE will promote as seven members without Kim Geonwoo. However, we ask for your understanding that broadcasts and some content that were fully filmed and produced prior to the suspension of activities may still be released according to the previously agreed schedule.

Our agency is reviewing our overall internal and external communication methods and is also taking a close look at our artist management system. We will thoroughly examine the areas where we fell short, supplement relevant standards and management frameworks, and reorganize our response processes so that we can provide faster and more responsible guidance going forward. In addition, we will continue to strengthen education and support for our artists to prevent similar cases from happening again.

ALPHA DRIVE ONE is a team moving toward a shared dream. As their agency, we will work harder to ensure that all members can promote in a stable environment. We ask for your warm support and continued interest.

Sincerely,

WAKEONE