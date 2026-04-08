Watch: Kim Jae Joong’s New Boy Group KEYVITUP Opens Doors To The World In Debut MV “KEYVITUP”

KEYVITUP, the first boy group produced by Kim Jae Joong under his agency iNKODE Entertainment, has officially debuted.

On April 8 at 6 p.m. KST, the group released their first mini album “KEYVITUP,” along with the music video for the title track of the same name.

The name KEYVITUP reflects the group’s aim to “open the doors of the world and deliver vitality.” Their title track “KEYVITUP” conveys a strong sense of confidence in showcasing the group’s unique color and identity, with all members participating in writing the lyrics.

Watch the music video below: