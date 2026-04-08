Watch: T.O.P Breaks Free And Embraces Madness In “Studio54” MV With Nana

T.O.P has unveiled the music video for “Studio54”!

On April 8 at 6 p.m. KST, T.O.P released the music video for “Studio54,” one of the double title tracks from his first full-length solo album “ANOTHER DIMENSION.”

Starring Nana, “Studio54” reinterprets the stylish sensibility of 1980s house music through T.O.P’s distinct musical color.

The music video also brought together “Squid Game” art director Chae Kyung Sun and cinematographer Kim Ji Yong, who previously worked on “Squid Game 2.”

Watch the music video below!

Also watch Nana in her new drama “Climax” on Viki below:

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