Han Sun Hwa Takes On Deadly Exam Against Ghosts In New Horror Comedy Film “Teaching Practice: Idiot Girls And School Ghost 2”

“Teaching Practice: Idiot Girls and School Ghost 2” has unveiled a new still of Han Sun Hwa!

“Teaching Practice: Idiot Girls and School Ghost 2” is a standalone sequel to the 2024 film “Idiot Girls and School Ghost: School Anniversary.” It is a high school comedy-horror about Eun Gyeong (Han Sun Hwa), a passionate Gen MZ student teacher who ends up taking a deadly mock test against the ghost of the college entrance exam, alongside members of a black magic club. The cast includes Han Sun Hwa, Hong Ye Ji, WJSN’s Yeoreum, Lee Hwa Won, and Yoo Seon Ho.

Eun Gyeong is driven more by her sense of duty than by fear of the principal’s strict reprimands. While she can come across as a bit old-fashioned at times, she also embodies distinctly Gen MZ traits—and above all, she is deeply sincere in her care and passion for her students.

Alongside the trio of the black magic club “Kuroi Sora”—Hong Ye Ji, Yeoreum, and Lee Hwa Won—Han Sun Hwa is set to showcase a lively and engaging teacher-student dynamic as they uncover the secrets of the school.

Director Kim Min Ha also shared his reason for casting her, stating, “Eun Gyeong is a character who combines straightforward humor with a strong sense of justice in protecting her students. While thinking of an actress who could bring that to life, Han Sun Hwa came to mind.”

He added, “She has an excellent sense of comedic timing and handled the structured elements of the role very well. Above all, she approached the project with sincerity—her script was always filled with notes.”

“Teaching Practice: Idiot Girls and School Ghost 2” is set to premiere on May 13.

While waiting, watch Han Sun Hwa in “My Sweet Mobster” below:

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