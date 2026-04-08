Watch: NCT Drops Teaser For 'NCT 2026' 10th-Anniversary Celebrations

It’s official: NCT 2026 is coming!

On April 9 at midnight KST, NCT surprised fans with a teaser for their upcoming full-group return as “NCT 2026” for the 10th anniversary of their debut.

In addition to unveiling their new NCT 2026 logo, NCT announced that their new website (2026NCT.com) will go live at 12 p.m. KST.

Check out NCT 2026’s new “EVERYTHING, ALL AT ONCE, NEO” teaser below!

Watch “NCT DREAM THE MOVIE : In A Dream” with subtitles on Viki below:

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