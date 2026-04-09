BLACKPINK Becomes 1st K-Pop Artist In History To Hit 2.2 Billion Views With 2 MVs

BLACKPINK continues to make history on YouTube!

On the morning of April 9 KST, BLACKPINK’s music video for their 2019 hit “Kill This Love” surpassed 2.2 billion views on YouTube.

“Kill This Love” is only the second K-pop group music video ever to hit the 2.2 billion mark on the platform, following BLACKPINK’s own “DDU-DU DDU-DU.” Even including solo artists, it is only the third K-pop music video to reach the milestone overall (the first being PSY’s “Gangnam Style”).

As a result, on top of already being the only K-pop group ever to have surpassed 2.2 billion views with a music video on YouTube, BLACKPINK has now also become the first K-pop artist ever to reach the milestone with more than one music video.

“Kill This Love” was originally released on April 5, 2019 at midnight KST, meaning that it took the video just over seven years and four days to hit 2.2 billion views.

Congratulations to BLACKPINK on their historic achievement!

Watch the epic music video for “Kill This Love” again below: