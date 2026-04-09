Kim Jae Won, Chung Su Bin, And More Confirmed For New Romance Film

Kim Jae Won and Chung Su Bin will be starring in a new romance film together!

On April 8, ACEMAKER confirmed Kim Jae Won and Chung Su Bin as the cast for the new film “My First Graduation” (literal title) and shared that filming has begun. In addition to the announcement, they shared photos of the script reading starring Kim Jae Won, Chung Su Bin, Park Ho San, and Lee Joo Young.

Warning: mentions of an individual contemplating suicide

“My First Graduation” is a dangerous youth romance about high school student Chae Do Young (Chung Su Bin), who dreams of an end, as she enlists the help of psychopath transfer student Gu Do Ha (Kim Jae Won) to plan the perfect accidental death.

Having recently impressed in “The Art of Sarah” and gearing up for the premiere of “Yumi’s Cells 3,” Kim Jae Won will take on the role of mysterious student Gu Do Ha who transfers to a high school in a small city by the seaside. Ahead of the filming, he shared, “I fell deeply into the charm of the project that I looked forward to filming from the moment I read the first page. I’m really happy to be a part of a project with a novel setting and charming characters.”

Chung Su Bin will be playing high school student Chae Do Young, who is planning an elaborate accidental death. The actress will three-dimensionally portray a teenager who appears clumsy and bright on the outside but harbors very complicated feelings on the inside. The actress shared, “It’s a synopsis I read in a heartbeat as soon as I got my hands on it because I was curious about the ending. I will do my best to convey the heart-fluttering excitement the project has.”

Park Ho San of “Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy” and “My Mister” will take on the role of Do Young’s father Man Soo, and Heo Joon Seok of “Extreme Job” and “Melo Is My Nature” will play Do Ha’s father Joon Gi. Lee Joo Young of “The 8 Show” and “Genie, Make a Wish” will take on the role of Do Young’s soulmate Soo Ah.

“My First Graduation” will be helmed by director Kim Jin Hwa of “Missing Yoon” and began filming on April 8. Stay tuned for updates!

While waiting, watch a teaser for Kim Jae Won’s “Yumi’s Cells 3” below:

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Also watch Chung Su Bin in “Friendly Rivalry” on Viki:

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