Lim Ji Yeon Faces Execution By Poison In New Drama “My Royal Nemesis”

Upcoming SBS drama “My Royal Nemesis” has unveiled new stills of Lim Ji Yeon in character!

“My Royal Nemesis” is a romantic comedy starring Lim Ji Yeon as Shin Seo Ri, a struggling actress who is suddenly possessed by the spirit of a notorious villainess from the Joseon era. Heo Nam Jun will star as Cha Se Gye, a ruthless chaebol heir who is known as a “monster created by capitalism.”

In the drama, Lim Ji Yeon also plays Joseon villainess Kang Dan Shim. Kang Dan Shim is a character who spits when mocked and strikes back when slandered. Born of humble origins, she rises to the rank of Royal Concubine, becoming one of Joseon’s most infamous villains.

The images show Dan Shim receiving poison. Emerging from the palace with a calm expression, she reacts with shock and anger at the sight of the poison. Kneeling on the floor, Dan Shim glares fiercely before shedding a single tear of anguish.

She vents her rage by smashing the bowl of poison, showing strength that four palace maids cannot easily overcome.

Her desperate struggle in these final moments teases the character of Kang Dan Shim, who had to fully summon her deadly resolve to survive, while building anticipation for the chaos she will cause after awakening in the body of Shin Seo Ri.

“My Royal Nemesis” will premiere on May 8 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Lim Ji Yeon in her film “Revolver” on Viki below:

Watch Now

Source (1)