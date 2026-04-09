Chansung, Lee Yu Bi, Sung Ji Ru, And Yoon Yoo Sun To Make Special Appearances In “Yumi’s Cells 3”

“Yumi’s Cells 3” has unveiled new stills of its special appearances!

“Yumi’s Cells” tells the story of an ordinary office worker named Yumi (Kim Go Eun)—from the point of view of the many brain cells in her head controlling her every thought, feeling, and action. Yumi, who has become a famous writer by Season 3, goes through big changes when she meets Soon Rok (Kim Jae Won).

The stills highlight the lively special appearances. Sung Ji Ru plays Man Sik, Yumi’s devoted father, who always has her on his mind and always arrives at Yumi’s home with both hands full of food.

Yoon Yoo Sun plays Yeong Shim, Yumi’s warm-hearted mother.

Lee Yu Bi also stands out as Ruby, the “human vitamin,” carrying her equally adorable Maltese.

Returning for Season 3 after their special appearances in Seasons 1 and 2, Sung Ji Ru, Yoon Yoo Sun, and Lee Yu Bi are joined by Chansung, who makes a cameo out of loyalty to director Lee Sang Yeop. Chansung plays Yumi’s managing producer, Yoon PD.

The production team said, “The ‘Yumi family,’ who support Yumi’s work and love, will serve as a strong support system. Please look forward to the performances of the actors making special appearances.”

“Yumi’s Cells 3” will premiere on April 13 at 6 p.m. KST.

Binge-watch the first season of “Yumi’s Cells” on Viki here:

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And watch “Yumi’s Cells 2” below:

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