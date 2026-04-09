'Lovely Runner' Celebrates 2nd Anniversary With Special Posters

tvN’s “Lovely Runner” has marked its second anniversary!

On April 9, tvN released two special posters featuring Kim Hye Yoon and Byeon Woo Seok in character to commemorate the second anniversary of “Lovely Runner.”

Based on a popular web novel, “Lovely Runner” is a time-slip romance drama that unfolds as Im Sol (Kim Hye Yoon), a passionate fan devastated by the death of her favorite star Ryu Sun Jae (Byeon Woo Seok), goes back in time to save him.

The phrase, “Congratulations on the second anniversary of ‘Lovely Runner!’” stands out. In the rain, Im Sol holds up a yellow umbrella to shelter Ryu Sun Jae. Then, as flower petals flutter through the air, the two are captured in the same frame—holding hands and looking at each other.

Another poster includes a scene from their wedding in the drama, brining back memories of their heart-fluttering romance.

Happy second anniversary!

Binge-watch “Lovely Runner” with subtitles below:

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