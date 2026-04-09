Watch: Gong Myoung Finds Himself Falling For Shin Hae Sun As Their Partnership Deepens In “Filing For Love” Teaser

tvN’s upcoming drama “Filing for Love” has unveiled a new teaser!

“Filing for Love” is a romantic comedy that tells the story of Noh Ki Joon (Gong Myoung), the ace of a major corporation’s audit department, who is suddenly demoted to the team that handles internal misconduct. As a result, he winds up getting entangled with Joo In Ah (Shin Hae Sun), a tough and eccentric team leader who is hiding a secret.

The newly released teaser highlights the shift in their relationship with Noh Ki Joon boldly moving toward Joo In Ah.

Initially, Noh Ki Joon was demoted to the problematic Audit Team 3 at Joo In Ah’s request. Unlike before, when he openly resisted her, his face now shows emotions he has never felt.

The teaser also captures a closer, tense romantic vibe between the two, underscored by Noh Ki Joon’s line, “Can that happen all of a sudden? I mean, suddenly falling for someone you’ve known all along,” and his deep gaze at Joo In Ah.

Watch the full video below!

“Filing for Love” premieres on April 25 at 9:10 p.m. KST and will be available to watch on Viki.

In the meantime, watch Gong Myoung in “Second Shot at Love” below:

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And check out Shin Hae Sun in “Mr. Queen” on Viki:

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