Ha Jung Woo And Lim Soo Jung Beg Krystal To Spare Their Daughter In “Mad Concrete Dreams”

Tensions are at their peak in “Mad Concrete Dreams”!

tvN’s “Mad Concrete Dreams” is a thriller drama starring Ha Jung Woo as Ki Su Jong, a struggling landlord who gets caught up in crime to protect his family and property. Despite achieving the coveted status of a landlord, mounting debts lead him to become entangled in a staged kidnapping. However, the plan spirals out of control as the fake kidnapping turns dangerously real.

Spoilers

Jeon Yi Kyung (Krystal) has suffered more than anyone else. First, she was kidnapped by her husband, Min Hwal Seong (Kim Jun Han), who was after her mother’s money. Then, she learned that her trusted friend, Kim Seon (Lim Soo Jung), was her husband’s affair partner, leaving her reeling with betrayal. Determined to make them feel the pain she endured, she chose a path of revenge: kidnapping Kim Seon’s most precious person, her daughter Ki Da Rae (Park Seo Kyung).

Jeon Yi Kyung’s desire for revenge was fueled even more by Ki Su Jong’s lies. To cover up his role in helping Min Hwal Seong with the kidnapping, Ki Su Jong told Jeon Yi Kyung a cowardly lie that his wife, Kim Seon, was the accomplice. How and when this lie will be revealed, and how it will shake the story, remains to be seen.

In the upcoming episode, Ki Su Jong and Kim Seon kneel before Jeon Yi Kyung, apologizing to save their daughter.

Although both are kneeling, their intentions could not be more different. Kim Seon pleads desperately for forgiveness from Jeon Yi Kyung, clinging to the hope of protecting her daughter. Meanwhile, Ki Su Jong, who deceived Jeon Yi Kyung, hides his lies and frantically tries to manage the situation to bring his daughter, Da Rae, home safely. His troubled expression raises questions about his true intentions and how his choices might set off unpredictable events.

At the same time, Jeon Yi Kyung’s transformation, leaving behind her once-innocent self, draws attention to her path of revenge. Once a victim, she crosses the line and becomes a perpetrator by carrying out the kidnapping, walking a line filled with both pity and malice.

“Mad Concrete Dreams” airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9:10 p.m. KST.

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