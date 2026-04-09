Lee Deok Hwa Seeks Legal Advice From Yoo Yeon Seok And Esom In “Phantom Lawyer”

SBS’s “Phantom Lawyer” has shared a sneak peek of its upcoming episode!

“Phantom Lawyer” is a quirky yet heartwarming legal drama that follows the adventures of Shin I Rang (Yoo Yeon Seok), a lawyer who can see ghosts, and elite attorney Han Na Hyun (Esom) as they resolve the lingering grievances of their very unusual clients—ghosts—through the law.

Spoilers

In the last broadcast, Shin I Rang and Han Na Hyun dug into the truth behind a school violence case together, shared their deep emotional scars, and grew closer. Finally, Han Na Hyun confirmed the presence of her older sister Han So Hyun (Hwang Bo Reum Byeol), who had possessed Shin I Rang, leading the two to share a unique secret.

The newly released stills capture Shin I Rang and Han Na Hyun at Shin I Rang’s law firm, drawing attention. The photos hint that Han Na Hyun, who left the major law firm Taebaek, may be making a fresh start as Shin I Rang’s partner.

Adding to the intrigue is the person both of them are looking at. It is none other than Lee Deok Hwa, who exudes a strong aura in a refined suit. He is seen staring intently at a mysterious photograph alongside Shin I Rang, sparking viewers’ curiosity about whether he is a living client who has come to request a case—or a new deceased soul visible only to Shin I Rang.

The production team commented, “Please stay tuned for the start of the second half, where Shin I Rang and Han Na Hyun’s teamwork begins. A key point to watch is how Han Na Hyun, with her cool-headed and rational legal judgment, will assist Shin I Rang’s supernatural legal activities.”

They added, “Above all, the highlight of this week’s broadcast is the special appearance by veteran actor Lee Deok Hwa. Please tune in to find out whether he is a living person or a deceased soul and in what role he will appear. The masterful performance of Lee Deok Hwa, whose name alone carries significant weight, will add even more depth and fun to the show.”

The next episode of “Phantom Lawyer” will air on April 10 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch all the previous episodes of the drama on Viki:

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