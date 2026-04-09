Nam Tae Hyun Sentenced To 1 Year In Prison In First Trial For Drunk Driving

Nam Tae Hyun has received his sentence at his first trial.

On April 9, the Seoul Western District Court’s Criminal Division 11 held the first trial sentencing hearing for Nam Tae Hyun, who was indicted on charges including violating the Road Traffic Act (drunk driving).

The court sentenced him to one year in prison along with a fine of 1 million won (approximately $675).

The court stated, “While the defendant has confessed and is reflecting on his actions, we have taken into account that he committed drunk driving again despite previously being fined for the same offense. In addition, he committed this offense during a probation period following a confirmed drug-related charge, which warrants strict punishment.”

Nam Tae Hyun is accused of causing an accident at around 4:10 a.m. KST on April 27 last year after drinking while attempting to overtake a vehicle near Dongjak Bridge on the Gangbyeonbuk-ro highway heading toward Ilsan, during which he crashed into the central divider. He was driving at 182 km/h, far exceeding the road’s speed limit of 80 km/h.

Although there were no injuries or victims from the accident, his blood alcohol concentration at the time was reported to be 0.122 percent, well above the license revocation level of 0.08 percent.

Previously, during the final hearing on March 12, prosecutors had requested a sentence of one year and six months in prison along with a fine of 1 million won, citing his prior record for similar offenses, his high blood alcohol level, excessive speeding, and the fact that the incident occurred during his probation period.

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