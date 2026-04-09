IU, Byeon Woo Seok, Lee Yeon, And Yoo Su Bin Dish On Their Chemistry In “Perfect Crown”

IU, Byeon Woo Seok, Lee Yeon, and Yoo Su Bin have shared their thoughts on their chemistry in MBC’s upcoming drama “Perfect Crown”!

Set in an alternate universe where modern-day Korea is a constitutional monarchy, “Perfect Crown” tells the love story of Seong Hui Ju (IU), a chaebol heiress who has everything but is only a commoner in status, and Grand Prince Ian (Byeon Woo Seok), a prince who has nothing despite being the son of the king.

In the drama, Seong Hui Ju (IU), the CEO of Castle Beauty, and her chief secretary Do Hye Jung (Lee Yeon) are soul partners striving together to become number one in the industry. Do Hye Jung, who never holds back on praise or nagging for Seong Hui Ju—who craves people’s attention—initially reacts negatively to Seong Hui Ju’s bold idea of upgrading her social status by marrying Grand Prince Ian but eventually begins to actively support her.

Just as Seong Hui Ju has her soul partner Do Hye Jung, Grand Prince Ian has his aide Choi Hyun (Yoo Su Bin), with whom he shares a bond stronger than blood. Although Choi Hyun often nags out of concern for the prince, his loyalty to Ian knows no bounds. When Ian faces threats after choosing a marriage opposed by the royal family, Choi Hyun’s loyalty toward him burns even stronger.

Ahead of the drama’s premiere, IU, Byeon Woo Seok, Lee Yeon, and Yoo Su Bin shared their thoughts on their chemistry.

First, IU expressed her affection for Lee Yeon, saying, “I’ve been a fan of Lee Yeon and had said before that I wanted to work with her. It feels like fate brought her to me. On set, I felt like I was being led by her because she came so well prepared and had so many fun ideas.”

Lee Yeon shared, “I was a fan of IU, and since I played her secretary with that mindset, I had no trouble immersing myself. I learned a lot and had so much fun during filming,” hinting at a warm and friendly atmosphere on set.

Next, Yoo Su Bin spoke about his chemistry with Byeon Woo Seok, saying, “It was truly amazing. Byeon Woo Seok is such a great person both as a human being and as an actor that I naturally grew fond of him while filming. I think we could feel each other’s affection while acting.”

Byeon Woo Seok remarked, “I felt the same. While acting, my affection for Choi Hyun grew even stronger. It was wonderful that we felt the same way,” expressing his satisfaction and making viewers curious about their bromance.

“Perfect Crown” will premiere on April 10 at 9:40 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Byeon Woo Seok in “Lovely Runner”:

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Or watch IU in “Hotel Del Luna” on Viki:

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