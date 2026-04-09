Baek Seo Ra And An Woo Yeon Share An Electrifying Close Moment In “Doctor Shin”

Baek Seo Ra and An Woo Yeon share an intense moment in “Doctor Shin.”

“Doctor Shin” is a medical thriller that follows a brilliant doctor who pushes medicine beyond limits once considered the domain of God, alongside a woman whose brain is suddenly damaged overnight, causing her to gradually lose her soul.

Spoilers

Previously, Shin Joo Shin (Jung E Chan) clashed fiercely with Momo (Baek Seo Ra), whose brain has been replaced with Kim Jin Joo’s (Cheon Young Min), after she rebelled without revealing her miscarriage. Meanwhile, Ha Yong Joong (An Woo Yeon), who had feelings for Momo (with Kim Jin Joo’s brain), was left shocked upon learning of her pregnancy, raising questions about what lies ahead.

Amid this, the new stills reveal Momo and Ha Yong Joong in extremely close proximity. Under dreamy lighting, Ha Yong Joong sings into a microphone while Momo, now with Kim Jin Joo’s brain, gazes intently at him. She then suddenly stands up and approaches him, and the two lock eyes, unable to look away. As they wrap their arms around each other’s shoulders and waist, the moment creates a subtle sense of tension and excitement, leaving viewers wondering whether their relationship will take a sudden turn and what consequences it may bring.

The production team commented, “In the second half of ‘Doctor Shin,’ there will be major twists that completely overturn the relationships between key characters, including Momo and Ha Yong Joong,” adding, “Please look forward to Episode 9, where the story races forward without brakes.”

Episode 9 of “Doctor Shin” will air on April 11 at 10:30 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch An Woo Yeon in “IDOL I”:

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