Watch: Jeon So Young, Kang Mina, And More Race Against Death Timer After Using Wish-Granting App In “If Wishes Could Kill”

The Netflix series “If Wishes Could Kill” has unveiled its main poster and trailer!

“If Wishes Could Kill” is a horror series about a group of high schoolers who suddenly learn that they are fated to die after being cursed by a mysterious wish-granting app called “GIRIGO.” As they race against time to escape the app’s deadly curse, they wind up uncovering its sinister truth.

The main poster initially appears to depict an ordinary classroom, but the cold, expressionless faces of the five students create an unsettling tension. Se Ah (Jeon So Young) and Na Ri (Kang Mina)’s phones emanate a red glow, while the phone placed in front of Ha Joon (Hyun Woo Seok) displays the screen of the deadly wish-granting app “GIRIGO.” In the back of the classroom, the presence of a mysterious female student sitting alone with her phone further heightens the eerie atmosphere. Rather than a space of youthful innocence, the classroom is portrayed as one filled with darkness and tension.

The main trailer begins with Hyeong Wook (Lee Hyo Je), who unexpectedly scores a perfect grade, proudly introducing the app “GIRIGO” to his friends. The app grants wishes when users input their personal details, record a video making a wish, and hit send.

Soon after Geon Woo (Baek Sun Ho) and Hyung Wook make their wishes, they receive a notification saying, “Your wish has been granted,” and a mysterious timer within the app begins to count down.

From that point on, unexplainable and eerie events begin to unfold, as scenes of terrified students heighten the tension. Ha Joon’s warning that the timer cannot be stopped, combined with the phrase “The death timer begins,” amplifies the anxiety over what will happen when the countdown reaches zero.

Meanwhile, Na Ri’s outburst—“Is the app possessed by a ghost or something?”—further raises questions about the true identity of the app. The trailer continues with Se Ah running through a darkened school in fear, intercut with urgent scenes of shamans Hae Sal (Jeon So Nee) and Bang Wool (Noh Jae Won) performing a ritual, hinting at the group’s desperate struggle to break the curse of “GIRIGO.”

“If Wishes Could Kill” will be released on Netflix on April 24.

In the meantime, watch Kang Mina in “Usury Academy” with subtitles on Viki below:

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