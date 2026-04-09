Xdinary Heroes Announces Stops For Special Live 'The New Xcene' In Europe

Xdinary Heroes will be greeting fans in Europe!

On April 9, Xdinary Heroes dropped dates for their special live “The New Xcene” in Eruope and the United Kingdom.

After visiting Manchester on May 31, Xdinary Heroes will also visit London, Paris, Frankfurt, and Milan. Check out the dates and venues below!

Currently, Xdinary Heroes is gearing up for their comeback with their upcoming mini album “DEAD AND.” Check out teasers here!

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